[VIDEO] 6-Time Champion pays a subtle tribute to Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks on SmackDown this week

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, left a huge gap in the WWE women's division when she left to eventually join New Japan Pro Wrestling to gain further stardom. This week on SmackDown, a 6-time champion paid a subtle and beautiful tribute to the ex-WWE superstar.

We are referring to none other than her real-life best friend Bayley. Banks and Bayley have been friends as well as foes in the ring, with Sasha Banks dethroning Bayley in 2020 after a year-long reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

This week on SmackDown, Grand Slam Champion Bayley paid a subtle tribute to Sasha Banks by hitting her signature knees to the midsection of one of the former Four Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair.

While Charlotte Flair was ultimately the one to emerge victorious, Bayley's tribute to her best friend has not gone unnoticed.

While Bayley and Banks have had many matches against each other, their bout at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2015 is highly considered as the greatest women's match in WWE history.

A little over a month ago, Banks and Bayley celebrated the 8th anniversary of the following match, with both agreeing to do it again someday.

Moreover, their histories are deeply intertwined, and there is no Banks/Moné without Bayley and vice-versa.

