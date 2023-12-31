[VIDEO] 8-time champion boldly uses Roman Reigns' signature move at latest WWE Live Event

The latest WWE Live Event in Los Angeles, California, saw a Bloodline member use Roman Reigns' Superman punch.

The superstar in question is none other than Bloodline member Jimmy Uso. The multi-time champion locked horns with LA Knight in the opening match of the recently concluded House Show.

Knight's extended feud with The Bloodline has often seen him cross paths with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, especially in Roman Reigns' absence. There was no love lost between the two superstars when they met at the Holiday Tour Live Event in a Steel Cage match.

At one point in the bout, Jimmy Uso set up his opponent in the corner and loaded up a Superman Punch. He paced across the ring towards Knight, but the latter successfully ducked and countered to come out on top.

Below is the video of Jimmy Uso attempting to hit LA Knight with The Tribal Chief's signature move at the WWE Live Event in Los Angeles:

The Steel Cage match eventually ended with LA Knight picking up the win against the former Tag Champion. The Megastar is now scheduled to lock horns with Randy Orton and AJ Styles on the blue band's New Year Revolution edition later this week. The winner of that bout will receive a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As for Jimmy Uso, he has attempted a Superman punch on a few occasions in the past, but it has never worked out in his favor. He will look to make the next one count, but it will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns feels about his cousin using his signature move.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Live event results (Los Angeles, 12/30)

Below are the complete results of the latest WWE Holiday Tour Live event in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Features of Wrestling:

Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

Last Man Standing match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)

CM Punk defeats Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

