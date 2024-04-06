[VIDEO] Awkward moment as The Rock namedrops Vince McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame

The Rock namedropped Vince McMahon in his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech of his grandmother, and the reaction was awkward, to say the least.

Vince McMahon has essentially become the "he-who-must-not-be-named" in WWE despite being the man who built the company over four decades and dominated the industry. The nature of the allegations against him and his subsequently disgraceful resignation has made WWE avoid using his name as much as possible.

The Rock was inducting his grandmother, Lia Maivia, a wrestling promoter in the Hawaii region. When discussing the competition and major promoters of her time, he mentioned names like Verne Gagne, Fritz Von Erich, and Jim Crockett. Then he namedropped Vince McMahon, leading to an awkward reaction, which you can see below:

Expand Tweet

Even The Final Boss realized his mistake in namedropping Vince McMahon. Even before all the disgraceful allegations, he had a strict rule that his name couldn't be mentioned in the Hall of Fame, and the camera would rarely ever zoom into him because he wanted the night to celebrate everybody but him.

At the same time, it's hard to talk about the top wrestling promoters of the 1980s without mentioning the most important one, so as awkward as it was, The Brahma Bull should get a pass.

Expand Tweet

The Rock would also cut a heel promo against Cody Rhodes by telling him that Saturday isn't business - it's personal.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Should WWE avoid mentioning Vince McMahon's name as much as possible? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion