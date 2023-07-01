[VIDEO] Bayley forcibly cuts off underrated 31-year-old star's hair and makes her cry on SmackDown

Bayley has been on a vicious streak ever since she turned heel nearly four years ago in 2019. On the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023, she cut off a certain 31-year-old star's hair and made her cry.

The star in question was none other than Shotzi - who challenged her for her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Although Shotzi failed to beat Bayley to take her spot, she walked up to the Damage CTRL leader and Iyo Sky backstage, only to get laid out in a 2-on-1 attack. Shotzi has been considered underrated by many fans.

Following the attack, she was laid out on a table where the Grand Slam Champion forcibly cut her hair, reducing her to tears.

Despite being a heel, the former MITB winner received a huge ovation from the crowd in London - with her connection to the city going all the way back to her run as NXT Women's Champion during NXT Takeover: London in late 2015.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the MITB Women's ladder match. Bayley isn't expected to win, while Iyo Sky is considered one of the favorites to capture the briefcase.

