[VIDEO] Becky Lynch uses retired WWE legend's impressive move in title match

Becky Lynch employed WWE legend Molly Holly's popular move during her recent title defense at the Madison Square Garden live event.

Big Time Becks put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the show. She successfully defended her gold in a match against two top babyfaces from RAW.

One of the best spots in the match saw Becky Lynch use the Molly-Go-Round on Rhea Ripley. She delivered the move perfectly off the top rope and floored The Nightmare. She didn't waste a second before going for the pinfall, but Ripley kicked out, leaving the champion frustrated with her attempt.

Stephanie Hypes 🙏🏾🇺🇦 @StephanieHypez



Seems the Molly-Go-Round will be apart of Becky Lynch's move set going forward and I'm here for it! #WWEMSG Seems the Molly-Go-Round will be apart of Becky Lynch's move set going forward and I'm here for it! #WWEMSGhttps://t.co/Za7f0fAudK

The crowd loved the move from Becky Lynch, and many speculated that this would be one of the permanent weapons in the champion's armor going forward.

She eventually walked out of the the latest WWE Live Event with her championship and sent a huge warning to her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair in the process.

Last week on RAW, the EST of WWE used her braid as a weapon to launch a vicious attack on Becky Lynch following a 6-woman tag team match. The attack left scars on Big Time Becks' body, and she was desperate to get revenge.

Becky Lynch confident ahead of facing Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



You can’t spell Wrestlemania without EST but you also can’t spell Wrestlemania without MAN!!!!



You also can’t spell Wrestlemania without ANIMAL… which is what I am. #WWEMSG . I was fantastic.You can’t spell Wrestlemania without EST but you also can’t spell Wrestlemania without MAN!!!!You also can’t spell Wrestlemania without ANIMAL… which is what I am. #WWEMSG. I was fantastic.You can’t spell Wrestlemania without EST but you also can’t spell Wrestlemania without MAN!!!!You also can’t spell Wrestlemania without ANIMAL… which is what I am.

Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match last month to win her title shot against Becky Lynch. Belair saw that as an opportunity to seek revenge for her humiliating loss against Lynch that caused her to lose the title last year. She believes their rivalry will come full circle with their match at WrestleMania.

However, it won't be an easy task as Becky Lynch is confident about successfully defending her championship. Since turning heel, the reigning champion has not shied away from using cheap shots and unfair tactics.

Lynch recently posted a series of tweets mocking Belair for her "you can't spell WrestleMania without EST" comment. It is worth noting that this would be the first time two women who have previously won championships in the WrestleMania main event will lock horns for a title.

Edited by Arjun