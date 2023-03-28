[VIDEO] Bloodline member teases turning on Roman Reigns in WrestleMania promo segment

Roman Reigns was involved in one of the many "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" segments that saw WWE Superstars mimicking movie and TV characters. The Bloodline was in a pre-recorded segment imitating the iconic 1990 film "Goodfellas." In the segment, the enforcer Solo Sikoa seemingly teased turning on Reigns.

For those who are unaware, Goodfellas is a crime/mob film featuring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci. Roman Reigns seemingly played the role of Pesci, while Solo Sikoa played that of Liotta. It was a throwback to the scene where Liotta told Pesci he's a "funny guy".

You can see the video below on Twitter. Unlike Joe Pesci, Roman Reigns didn't retaliate to the comment:

It will be interesting to see what Solo Sikoa's future is like after The Bloodline. He didn't need to spend much time in NXT and was relatively fast-tracked to the main roster in time for Clash at the Castle 2022. The Usos were unavailable - giving Sikoa the perfect opportunity to help Reigns retain the title.

So far, he has been the only member of The Bloodline to not face any true retaliation from Reigns.

Perhaps that has to do with the fact that he has been an obedient enforcer for The Tribal Chief and has been a crucial figure for The Bloodline.

Would you like to see him turn on The Head of The Table? Sound off in the comments section below.

