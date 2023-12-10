[VIDEO] CM Punk spotted next to an unmasked Rey Mysterio before his return at NXT: Deadline

CM Punk was spotted sitting next to an unmasked Rey Mysterio backstage right before his return at NXT: Deadline 2023. Punk opened the show and Mysterio followed for the opening match, where he was on commentary.

CM Punk made a rather unexpected appearance at NXT Deadline 2023 to open the show alongside Shawn Michaels, who is the main man on the white & gold brand. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, was on commentary in crutches as he celebrated Dragon Lee dethroning his son, Dominik Mysterio, to become the new NXT North American Champion.

In a video posted on WWE's official Instagram handle, CM Punk was filmed right before he came out. He was seen seated beside an unmasked Rey Mysterio, which you can see below:

Punk hilariously declared "I'm not ready" before his entrance at NXT Deadline. His appearance itself did not do too much, apart from confirming that he is in a "healing" stage after making up with Triple H and he also trolled Michaels a bit by wearing a Bret Hart hoodie. His role on the show was mainly to tease a possible signing of an NXT-exclusive contract.

Rey Mysterio was the one who declared Dragon Lee as Wes Lee's replacement at Deadline, and the decision to do so paid off as Rey's self-declared successor dethroned his son.

