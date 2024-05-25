[VIDEO] Cody Rhodes breaks character in a big way after SmackDown goes off the air

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had an epic moment after SmackDown went off the air during a dark match. He broke character to give fans watching a treat as he was victorious against a top tag team.

Dark matches and live events are perhaps where WWE Superstars have the most fun. Due to the less-rigid nature of untelevised moments, superstars can generally let loose once the cameras stop rolling.

This week, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to defeat The Alpha Academy in the post-SmackDown dark match. During the bout, Cody broke character and ended up hitting the worm, a move that belongs to Otis.

This got a huge pop as it usually does. Otis has been in an interesting position on Monday Night RAW. He is actively being told by Chad Gable about what a big disappointment he is, but when he helped him against Sami Zayn this past week on RAW, Gable changed his tune and referred to Otis as his "number one man."

Even Otis' apology to Sami Zayn, in Gable's eyes, was a tactic. As for Cody Rhodes, the babyface is busy with Logan Paul and gave fans a treat after SmackDown went off the air.

Otis is generally considered a heel thanks to him aligning with Chad Gable but he has not shown any of the heel tendencies in the past few weeks. However, The American Nightmare pulling off Otis' move in a character-breaking moment had the fans in splits.

Cody and The Alpha Academy will not be crossing paths on TV anytime soon as they are on different brands.

