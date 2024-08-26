[VIDEO] Cody Rhodes goes through a table in the craziest way possible during WWE Live Event

Cody Rhodes is a man of the people - and in Rotterdam, Netherlands, he was even willing to subject putting himself through a table for the sake of the fans. It's just that the way he did it was a little bizarre.

WWE began their tour of Europe that's set to culminate next Saturday at Bash in Berlin. Before they made their way to Belgium, they were in the Netherlands tonight where they stopped by Rotterdam for a live event. It was only the SmackDown roster as Monday Night RAW will still be in Rhode Island this Monday.

During the Rotterdam Live Event, Cody Rhodes defeated his opponent AJ Styles in the main event. In the post-match promo, Cody asked the crowd if they wanted tables - which they affirmed, like every wrestling crowd in existence. In a rather bizarre move, he then sent himself through the table.

Cody eventually gave a piece of the table to a fan whose sign said 'Legally blind but here to see Cody' in a very wholesome gesture.

In reality, this is more of a "fun" thing that happens in WWE Live Events. Because of the untelevised nature of these shows, WWE Superstars have said in the past that they have more fun touring and doing non-televised shows as it allows them the freedom to experiment and just have a good time with fans.

Cody Rhodes is planning a drastic appearance change down the road

Cody Rhodes has more or less maintained his current look for a few years now. While he wasn't blonde previously, he has also bulked up a little bit but not massively either.

One could argue that his current look is the perfect one for that of a WWE World Champion.

However, in the new WWE YouTube show What Do You Want To Talk About? The Undisputed WWE Champion sat down with Bianca Belair and revealed his plans for a massive appearance change.

"I'm trying to warn everybody. When this is done, I'd like to at least put on 75 to 100 lbs... No, no, I want full, I want anything that's like even jaw, I want it gone. I want it gone. I've done this since I was 14. I've been working out since I was 14," Cody revealed. (21:45 - 22:08)

It's going to be unimaginable to see Cody get bulked up to that level and lose his jawline.

