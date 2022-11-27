[VIDEO] Current champion suffers unfortunate botch against Bianca Belair at Survivor Series: WarGames 

Bianca Belair kicked things off inside the ring for the Women's WarGames match. The RAW Women's Champion began the proceedings, starting against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

However, what caught fans' attention early on was the unfortunate botch by one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY.

It looked like the RAW Women's Champion wanted to set an example by starting the match for her team. It shouldn't come as a surprise that following Dakota Kai, the other half of the women's tag team champions IYO SKY came into the fray.

IYO SKY is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, and this moment from the video below just goes to show that wrestlers, like everyone else, are only human and are capable of making mistakes.

You can see what happened below:

The crowd didn't respond well to the botch, but to IYO SKY's credit, she recovered well enough. Later during the match, she would receive "holy s**t" chants from the crowd after an incredible backflip from the top of the cage onto Bianca Belair and "Michin" Mia Yim.

That should certainly say enough about her ability and the name given to her -- "The Genius of the Sky."

