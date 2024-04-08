[VIDEO] Damian Priest has an emotional 6-word message for Triple H after becoming World Heavyweight Champion

Damian Priest is finally the World Heavyweight Champion. He had an emotional embrace with Triple H, to whom he sent a touching six-word message.

WrestleMania Sunday began chaotically in the best way possible. Not only did Drew McIntyre have his WrestleMania moment in front of fans by winning the World Heavyweight Title, but his comments against CM Punk came full circle as The Best in the World attacked him after being taunted.

The result of this was Damian Priest successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become World Champion.

Backstage in Gorilla Position, Damian Priest was visibly emotional, telling Triple H, "Thank you for believing in me."

Undoubtedly the biggest moment in Priest's career, he has Triple H to thank. While Priest was also thriving under Vince McMahon, he took the next step in his career by becoming Mr. Money in the Bank in London this past year.

This now means Judgment Day holds the men's and women's divisions' World Championships on RAW.

Priest was the subject of jokes because of how long he held the Money in the Bank briefcase. He had less than three months left to cash in, but technically, he held the briefcase for ten days less than Carmella, who won the briefcase in July 2017 and cashed in a few days after WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

