[VIDEO] Dominik Mysterio and his mother Angie have a wholesome moment at his wedding 1 year after falling out

Dominik Mysterio's falling out with his mother, Angie, and disrespect toward her is what led to Rey Mysterio finally snapping and attacking his own son. Just shy of 12 months later, Dominik and Angie had a wholesome moment.

Dominik Mysterio recently got married to his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette, and several clips of the wedding went viral. The most viral one saw "Dirty" Dom get booed at his own wedding.

Nearly one year after the incredible moment when Dominik Mysterio told his mother Angie to shut up before getting attacked by his father, a video was posted on Instagram of the mother and son having a wholesome dance together:

Rhea Ripley addressed the rumors that she is distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

Many fans noticed that the Rhea Ripley-Dominik relationship has taken a bit of a backseat in the last few months, with more emphasis on the Women's World Champion's title defenses and feuds within the RAW Women's division.

On the Gorilla Position podcast, Rhea Ripley clarified that she isn't distancing herself from Dominik:

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing," she said. [17:00 - 17:30]

Thankfully, it hasn't affected Dominik's standing too much on the main roster, as he still competed against Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title match on RAW. However, it doesn't look like he is in a position to be on the WrestleMania card - something that is virtually guaranteed for Damian Priest and Finn Balor, and already announced for Rhea Ripley.

