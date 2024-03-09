[VIDEO] Dominik Mysterio stares Damian Priest down at his wedding for a hilarious reason

Damian Priest was a guest at Dominik Mysterio's wedding as expected and there was a hilarious moment caught on camera where the two Judgment Day superstars were seen staring each other down while Rhea Ripley was laughing in the background.

Quite a few clips have emerged from Dominik Mysterio's wedding to his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette. One clip showcased him getting booed at his own wedding - transcending the 'hate' he receives for his character. Another wholesome moment saw him dancing with his mother Angie.

In a hilarious clip, Dominik Mysterio was staring Damian Priest down for his non-stop consumption of cookies. Check out the video below and with the audio on, Rhea Ripley's laugh is also audible.

There was some speculation floating around that Rhea Ripley didn't attend the wedding, but she was spotted in the background, as was Rey Mysterio, whose face was protected by a phone flash.

Ripley did post a photo on social media, and to no surprise, Damian Priest was seen eating yet another cookie.

For Rhea Ripley, her spot at WrestleMania is confirmed, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be expected to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Dominik is the only one who appears to not feature on the card this year.

