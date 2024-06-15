[VIDEO] Drew McIntyre defeats 46-year-old WWE legend & breaks character after SmackDown goes off the air

Drew McIntyre is the center of attraction for fans in Glasgow as he is from a place not too far from Scotland's second-biggest city. In the post-SmackDown dark match this week, he defeated a 46-year-old WWE legend before briefly breaking character.

The main event of Clash at the Castle 2024 will feature Drew McIntyre facing Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match is well over two months in the making, as Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40 to become the World Heavyweight Champion, minutes after McIntyre ended Seth Rollins' 11-month reign as world champion.

After SmackDown went off the air, Drew McIntyre defeated 46-year-old WWE legend Sheamus. After the match, he briefly broke character as his opponent praised the Scottish Crowd. He told McIntyre it was his destiny to become the World Heavyweight Champion again, with the villainous McIntyre breaking character to smile and appreciate him.

As you probably know, Sheamus and McIntyre have a history going back two decades, crossing paths in their starting days and each finding enormous success in WWE.

For his part, Sheamus has won everything there is to win in WWE, barring the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre will get a hero's welcome in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024.