Ex-WWE star proves no injury after being absent for 374 days before release 

An ex-WWE star recently proved that she is injury-free after being absent for 374 days from television before being released by the company. The name in question is Aliyah.

Many stars were released during the latest cuts made by WWE. One of them was Aliyah, who was released on September 21, 2023. However, before she was let go by the company, the 28-year-old did not make any appearances for more than a year.

Her last match came when she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW.

PWStream recently took to Twitter to post a video featuring the former Tag Team Champion. She can be seen carrying a man on her shoulders while performing squats.

"Ex-WWE Star Aliyah Proves She's Not Injured With Impressive Poolside Bikini Squats," PWStream wrote.

Aliyah was quick to notice the post and reacted with only, "Lolllll". However, in the comments section, she hailed herself as the strongest person ever.

Check out her response and the video HERE.

"If we going pound for pound I’m def the strongest person ever," the 28-year-old commented.

You can check out a screenshot of her reactions below:

Screenshot of Aliyah's reactions on Twitter.

Aliyah commented after getting released by WWE

After getting released by the company in September, Aliyah fired shots at the Stamford-based promotion. The former Tag Team Champion took to Instagram and wrote that they never wanted her to be the fan favorite, but the WWE Universe made her feel otherwise.

"They never wanted me to be your girl. But y’all made me your girl. Thank you 💗💗," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post and read more about it here.

Fans believe Aliyah had a lot of potential to become the next big star, and World Wrestling Entertainment never gave her the opportunity she deserved.

What did you think about the 28-year-old star in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.