[VIDEO] Extremely bizarre table break spot takes place at WWE No Mercy 2024

There have been numerous table spots in WWE history - it's something that happens ever so often. But at NXT No Mercy, a table spot unlike anything before took place.

Usually, the conventional way of a table breaking is when a superstar is sent through it. Either that or a superstar gets plastered on the table and it fails to break. But what happened earlier tonight at WWE NXT No Mercy was completely different and unlike anything fans have ever seen.

In the second match of the night between Wes Lee and his former brother from The Rascalz, TNA star Zachary Wentz, Zachary would sit on the table and fall backward as it suddenly broke - something that certainly seems like one the most bizarre table breaks in WWE history.

In reality, what happened was that earlier in the previous match, Ridge Holland betrayed Chase University and decimated them. One spot saw him hit a DDT onto Andre Chase and the table didn't break.

What happened in the Wes Lee-Zachary Wentz match was likely a result of this spot. It was bizarre and hilarious at the same time.

However, the spot didn't stop Wentz from picking up the win and getting a measure of revenge. It remains to be seen what is next in this enticing rivalry.

