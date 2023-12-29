Video finally discloses what the cameraman was filming during awkward moment with CM Punk at WWE show

CM Punk wrestled at the Madison Square Garden in his first WWE match in nearly a decade, but an awkward moment from his entrance had its fair share of attention on social media.

Punk locked horns with Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. A packed MSG stadium watched the Best in the World back inside the squared circle following a blockbuster return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

While the show produced several viral videos, a snippet from Punk's entrance had the internet buzzing. A cameraman was seen moving too close to Punk while facing the crowd.

A new video from the show has finally revealed what the cameraman was recording. He was capturing the crowd in front of Punk and went closer to focus on a young fan who looked thrilled as he clung to the barricade.

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio delivered an exciting match at the Live Event, which ended with the Beast in the World emerging victorious. The Judgment Day member has taken shots at Punk since the latter returned to WWE and repeated the act after his loss.

He took to social media to label himself as the "Best in the World" while sharing pictures of his match.

CM Punk sent a message after his first WWE match in 9 years

Punk cut a memorable promo at the WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden following his win against Dominik Mysterio. He first reacted to the victory with a single word, "Yeet," Jey Uso's signature catchphrase.

He had already declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble. CM Punk assured the WWE Universe of his plans for the epic 30-man battle.

He intends to win the match and headline WrestleMania, where he hopes to start his story instead of "finishing it."