Video of former WWE star training with CM Punk amid Royal Rumble return speculation surfaces online

CM Punk is currently set to make his televised WWE in-ring return at the upcoming Royal Rumble. It's been speculated amongst wrestling fans that his wife, AJ Lee, could return to the company during the event, although nothing has been confirmed.

The Straight Edge Superstar made a shocking return to WWE last month at Survivor Series, nearly a decade after his departure in 2014. Meanwhile, Lee retired from in-ring competition the following year, with her last match taking place at WrestleMania 31. Her husband's return left many fans optimistic that she, too, could make a comeback.

AJ Lee fueled the speculation after she recently posted a throwback video on Instagram of her training in the ring with CM Punk for Heels, a TV series based on pro wrestling. In the caption, she wrote that she took a bump for the show and her husband and then went back into retirement.

Bill Apter on AJ Lee possibly joining CM Punk in WWE

During The Voice of the Voiceless' first promo on RAW, he namedropped the former Divas Champion and mentioned that she sent her regards to the fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter suggested that AJ Lee could undergo the same free agency storyline that CM Punk had if she returns to WWE:

"For the women's division, do you think that AJ Lee might be romanced to come back, and be given the same situation: RAW, SmackDown, or NXT?" questioned Bill Apter.

He added:

"I think that this would be a great angle to do where AJ Lee goes through the same process that her husband CM Punk goes through. It'd be very compelling, with him kind of advising her, and the two of them just trying to decide."

The Royal Rumble is only a few weeks away, and only time will tell whether AJ Lee will be there.

