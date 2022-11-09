[Video] Hilarious Asuka exchange with IYO SKY translated from WWE RAW

Asuka and IYO SKY's back-and-forth promo was one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE RAW last night.

On Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss called out Damage CTRL for a face-to-face segment. The moment led to the announcement of a Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The highlight of the segment featured a back-and-forth promo in Japanese between Asuka and IYO SKY. If you were wondering what the two WWE Superstars were saying, wonder no more. We have the translations here:

Asuka: "Is that so, huh? Y'all can’t beat us by your true ability! You morons!"

IYO SKY: "You know, you always say what you want. How about you admit that you lost?"

Asuka: "Oh! Japanese, is it? You can speak Japanese?"

IYO SKY: "Of course, I can! It's obvious I can speak Japanese! Didn't you know that?"

Asuka: "You can speak Japanese? I didn't know that!"

IYO SKY: "Of course, I can!"

Asuka: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing!"

IYO SKY: "Don't patronize me!"

Asuka: "This is all I'm going to say! Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! Eh, are you stupid? What did the idiot say? Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! STUUUUUUUUUUUUPID!"

Alexa Bliss and Asuka's Women's Tag Team Championship win on WWE RAW was a short-lived reign

Last week on WWE RAW, Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned to defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the main event to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, their reign was short-lived as they dropped the titles back to Damage CTRL at WWE Crown Jewel.

Alexa Bliss took to social media to reflect upon the short reign and said it was an honor to defend the titles in Saudi Arabia. Tweeting out:

"Wasn't the outcome we had hoped for- but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia *black heart emoji* @WWEAsuka," Alexa Bliss wrote.

