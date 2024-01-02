[VIDEO] Iconic "I'm sorry, I love you" moment hilariously recreated by WWE legend on RAW against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was involved in a big reunion moment on the Day 1 edition of RAW. Not only this but the iconic "I'm sorry, I love you" moment was created by a reuniting duo.

For those unaware, WrestleMania 24 in 2008 featured a match between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. Vince McMahon told Flair that the next match he lost would be his retirement match, and it all culminated dramatically at WrestleMania 24.

In one of the all-time great moments from the 21st century, Shawn Michaels uttered the words "Sorry, I love you" before hitting the sweet chin music on Ric Flair and putting an end to his career in WWE.

On RAW this week, R-Truth reunited with The Miz for one night only, and Truth said the words "I'm sorry, I love you" to JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

The Awesome Truth ended up picking up the big win against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. R-Truth seemed to have a lot of love for Dominik but none for McDonagh - who took the pin in the end.

Expand Tweet

This was The Awesome Truth's second reunion in over 12 years, and when they reunited four-and-a-half years ago on SmackDown, they lost in a tag team elimination match.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.