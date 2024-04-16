[VIDEO] Jey Uso shoves a fan in an awkward live moment on RAW

"Main Event" Jey Uso had a slightly awkward moment on Monday Night RAW backstage after escaping a major trap set up by The Judgment Day. On live television, he shoved a fan aside.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso interacted with Cody Rhodes, who seemingly teased parting ways with him since he is now officially a SmackDown star. Technically, they've parted ways for a while now, but they had a strong association that played a direct role in Cody becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After the segment, Jey Uso beat Finn Balor and escaped a trap set up by The Judgment Day - going through the crowd and into the backstage area. There, a fan was standing in Jey's way, forcing him to awkwardly but lightly shove him aside:

Expand Tweet

It seemed a bit unnecessary, but the fan was clearly walking in the wrong direction on the second inspection. Either way, after this, Jey went outside the arena, where he saw Sami Zayn standing and staring at the arena where he had attended his first wrestling show.

It was a wholesome moment to see Jey and Sami together before the camera transitioned to Sami Zayn's entrance to the main event.

Expand Tweet

Jey is targeting the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who he will presumably face at Backlash 2024.

Poll : Can "Main Event" Jey Uso topple Damian Priest off his throne? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback