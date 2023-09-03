[VIDEO] John Cena gets into heated confrontation with WWE's top merchandise seller; Dream match teased at Payback 2023

John Cena became the unexpected special guest referee to the match between The Miz and LA Knight at Payback 2023. During the bout, a heated confrontation led to a match being teased.

On SmackDown before Payback 2023, John Cena admitted that his time in the ring is coming to an end sooner rather than later, but that he isn't done just yet. He is set for a 2-month run with the company, and is expected to be at Fastlane 2023 as well.

At Payback, Cena got into a heated confrontation with WWE's #1 merchandise seller, LA Knight, who went off on him after a mishap almost led to him being cost the match:

Expand Tweet

It's a dream feud for everyone, and you can see the tense interaction above. LA Knight still picked up the win in the end, despite eating a Skull Crushing Finale, but that wasn't the end of the tension bewtween Knight and Cena.

Post-match, on the entrance ramp, the crowd gasped at the heated face-to-face between John Cena and LA Knight. Cena, however, took the high road, and offered his hand, with Knight making peace, at least for the time being.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has taken the WWE by storm this year, particularly in the last few months - leading to him becoming the highest merchandise seller in the company.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here