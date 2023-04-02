[VIDEO] John Cena makes the most unique WrestleMania entrance of his career

John Cena and Austin Theory opened the show at WrestleMania 39. After being introduced by The Miz and Snoop Dogg, the United States Champion made his entrance. After that, John Cena followed, and it may have been the most unique entrance of his WWE career.

John Cena is no stranger to unique entrances. He has had some of the best WrestleMania entrances this century, with several memorable moments. However, none of them were as wholesome as this year, where several Make-A-Wish Foundation children had their wishes fulfilled by attending WrestleMania.

But the children got more than just that. They had the honor of being in the entrance ramp as The Leader of the Cenation made his way to the ring.

Watch the full entrance below:

It was certainly a wholesome moment, and Cena is the perfect star to have such a magnanimous entrance. The entrance is also befitting of the 16-time world champion, as he holds the record for most wishes granted to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His decade-long run as the face of WWE made him a superhero to many kids. As of 2022, he has 650 wishes granted.

Unfortunately, Cena's return to the ring did not go as planned, as he lost to Austin Theory after suffering a low blow.

