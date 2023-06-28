[VIDEO] John Cena has the perfect response to a fan hounding him at a restaurant in London

John Cena is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time. It's not a surprise that whenever fans come across the superstar, they want to talk to him or snap a picture with him.

Cena is regarded as a great human who always makes time for his fans. However, sometimes even he wants to enjoy a little time alone with his friends or family without being interrupted.

The 16-time World Champion was recently seen catching up with his friend at a restaurant in London, and he had the perfect response to a fan who interrupted the superstar.

The fan asked Cena if he could see him, and he responded; "How about. Can I enjoy some time with my friends?" You can check out the video here.

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion

Cena was regarded as the face of the Stamford-based promotion for a whole decade. He won several titles during his time with the company, including WWE Championship a whopping 13 times, the United States Championship five times, and World Heavyweight Championship three times.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is getting the 'John Cena treatment,' believes Bully Ray

A lot of fans loved John Cena, however, the superstar was sometimes welcomed with boos, and Bully Ray believes the same thing is happening with CM Punk.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised the match between Satoshi Kojima and CM Punk and compared Punk's reaction to how the WWE audience once reacted to Cena.

"I thoroughly enjoyed [Satoshi] Kojima versus Punk and Punk right now is getting the [John] Cena treatment," Bully Ray said. "Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you."

Fans want to see Cena make an appearance in WWE soon, however, the superstar is busy with his Hollywood career. There are rumors that he can make an appearance at Money in the Bank. Only time will tell when he will return to wrestle in the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think John Cena will make an appearance at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

