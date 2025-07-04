[VIDEO] John Cena suddenly namedropped in major non-WWE promotion; Huge appearance on the cards?

John Cena has been on a generational retirement run this year. He has appeared on every single major Premium Live Event this year and has even headlined every single one. He was recently namedropped on the recent TNA Impact Wrestling episode. It has made fans wonder if the Last Real Champion will make an appearance in TNA.
During the recent episode of Impact Wrestling, Cedric Alexander was confronting Mustafa Ali. During their confrontation, Cedric talked about their time in the 205 Live division of WWE. 205 Live was the brand focusing on WWE's Cruiserweight division, which both Ali and Alexander were a part of.
Cedric mentioned that Mustafa Ali has changed, and he is no longer the same person. He reminded Ali of the time they had a singles match at WrestleMania 34, where they stole the show. He also mentioned how John Cena was present in the audience during their match and gave them a standing ovation after the bout.
This mention of John Cena has sparked speculation among fans about an upcoming surprise appearance by him in TNA. Cena has never appeared in TNA Wrestling and could finally change that statistic by paying a visit to the home of the X Division during his final run.
John Cena finally mentions The Rock
John Cena made history at the Elimination Chamber PLE this year when he turned heel for the first time in nearly 20 years. He sold his soul to The Rock by attacking Cody Rhodes and kick-started his heel run. However, The People's Champion hasn't made a single WWE appearance since the event in March.
During a recent appearance on Complex alongside his Heads of State co-star Idris Elba, Cena was asked to name the greatest "trash talker" in WWE history. Cena went on to name a lot of WWE legends, including The Rock, whom he hasn't really mentioned ever since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber.
"That's a tough one. Some pioneers. Again, Roddy Piper comes in[to] play. You can't ignore Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, [or] CM Punk," Cena said. [2:30 - 2:39]
Fans have been waiting to see The Brahma Bull and Cena together for a very long time. It will be interesting to see if The Rock decides to return to WWE to finally finish what he started with Cena's heel run.
