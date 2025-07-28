  • home icon
[Video] Lana and Sonya Deville speechless as they are informed about Hulk Hogan's death

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:13 GMT
Deville and Lana (via Lana's Instagram)
Deville and Lana (via Lana's Instagram)

WWE legend Lana (aka CJ Perry) and former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville found out about Hulk Hogan's passing while filming an episode of the Identity Crisis podcast. Lana's official Instagram account posted the video.

About two years ago, Bray Wyatt passed away in his sleep, leaving the wrestling world shocked. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T found out about the tragedy during a livestream of his podcast. Something similar recently happened when Hulk Hogan died at a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

CJ Perry, who is signed to WWE under a Legends contract, and Sonya Deville were filming an episode of the former's Identity Crisis podcast when they received the news of Hogan's death. Here's the video:

"@thedariaraeberenato were filming an episode for my podcast, #IdentityCrisis, and my producer @e.mo.tions broke the news during the show that @hulkhogan had passed. It was a shock, one of the biggest draws in the history of wrestling is gone."
Triple H's tribute to Hulk Hogan

Shortly after Hogan's passing at 71, WWE CCO Triple H took to his official X handle and shared a lengthy tribute to The Hulkster. Here's an excerpt from The Game's emotional message:

"Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent."
Hogan, in the eyes of many fans, was the biggest superstar in the history of WWE. He headlined eight out of the first nine editions of WrestleMania, singlehandedly turned wrestling into a global phenomenon in the 80s, was the top heel of the mid-90s, and was honored with two WWE Hall of Fame rings.

Hogan will always be remembered as an all-time great who helped WWE reach heights no one had ever imagined.

