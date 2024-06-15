[VIDEO] Ludwig Kaiser brutally trolls Scottish crowd after SmackDown goes off the air; loses to current champion

It has been an interesting past few days for Ludwig Kaiser. Despite not being on the Clash at the Castle card, he made sure to make his presence known and brutally trolled the Glasgow crowd after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

SmackDown this week was aired on tape delay as the episode was recorded well over six hours before it aired. This also happened to coincide with the opening match of the EURO 2024 soccer tournament - where Germany (Kaiser's native country) defeated Scotland 5-1.

By the time SmackDown went off the air, the match was still going on and Germany were 3-0 up. In a perfectly timed troll move, Kaiser came out wearing the German National Team soccer jersey and was brutal to the Scottish crowd as he lifted up three fingers to indicate the score at the time. He would lose to Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in the dark match of the night.

Ludwig Kaiser's run as a singles star has delivered good results so far. There seems to be a lot of people pleased with how he has handled his opportunites so far, and his banger of a match against Sheamus on WWE RAW recently was the perfect example of that.

Sheamus, however, isn't done with Ludwig Kaiser just yet and has seemingly teased a rematch. Kaiser himself sent out a warning on X/Twitter ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton had an interesting start to her trip as she revealed she lost one of her bags in transit.