[VIDEO] Male WWE legend gets into an argument with Adam Pearce after entering the women's Royal Rumble match

Adam Pearce said he needed a drink when the first match of Royal Rumble 2024 wasn't even over yet. After a hilarious incident that saw a male WWE legend enter the women's Royal Rumble match, he and Pearce got into a bit of an argument.

The women's Royal Rumble match opened the show to kick off the Road to WrestleMania 40. During the contest, Valhalla's entrance was hijacked by R-Truth, who had no idea that he was entering the wrong Rumble match. He was subsequently taken out in seconds by Nia Jax. It wasn't an official entry.

After the 'elimination,' Adam Pearce was furious and told R-Truth that he wasn't supposed to be in the match. The interaction poured backstage, and it was as hilarious as you might expect:

Adam Pearce ran things on RAW and SmackDown for a few years before Nick Aldis came in, and the former was promoted to the position of the red brand's general manager. However, Pearce's workload doesn't seem to be reduced.

The interaction between Pearce and Truth was absolutely hilarious. It will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE legend on RAW.

