[VIDEO] Michael Cole makes a hilarious botch during Bloodline match at Backlash 2024

Veteran WWE name Michael Cole was on commentary at Backlash 2024 along with Corey Graves, and during the opening match featuring The Bloodline, he made a hilarious botch when talking about Tama Tonga.

The opening match of Backlash 2024 saw The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga take on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The match was turned into a Street Fight, which was eventually won by Sikoa and Tonga thanks to the help of Tanga Loa, the newest Bloodline member.

When talking about Tama Tonga's days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Michael Cole namedropped some of his opponents like Karl Andeson and Evil. In between those two names, he mentioned a wrestler named "Shinto," and it was quickly pointed out that no such wrestler exists in NJPW.

It was a hilarious botch from Cole that was just an honest mistake. In 2024, he seems to have earned the WWE Universe's respect, many of whom consider him on par with legendary commentators like Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.

Cole was also at ringside as the newest formation of The Bloodline was revealed - with WWE throwing a curveball and debuting Tanga Loa instead of Jacob Fatu, who is rumored to have signed with the company as well.

Michael Cole won't be calling The Bloodline's action as much anymore as he is on RAW while the faction is on SmackDown.