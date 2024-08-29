[VIDEO] Michael Cole's epic reaction to Bronson Reed hitting the Tsunami on Braun Strowman

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for years now and has finally gained the appreciation of the larger WWE fanbase after getting "freedom" to be himself in the post-Vince McMahon era. WWE posted a video of Cole reacting to the insane Bronson Reed-Braun Strowman spot from RAW this past week.

RAW this week saw a clash of behemoths as the rising Australian star "Big" Bronson Reed faced his biggest challenge yet in Braun Strowman. The match ended in a no-contest after things broke down outside of the ring - culminating in a spot where Reed hit his most brutal Tsunami yet - a big splash onto Strowman on top of a car.

Michael Cole's reaction below was similar to everybody watching that spot live or later on. You can see his incredible response below:

Pat McAfee said an emotional goodbye to Michael Cole as he exited WWE programming for the year

Michael Cole's popularity has undoubtedly been boosted by the partnership he has had with Pat McAfee. A few years ago at WrestleMania 35, Cole berated McAfee in front of everybody present for wearing shorts. When McAfee went to Vince McMahon to deal with the situation, McMahon actually ended up loving the look and Cole apologized.

Since then, their partnership on-screen turned into a real-life friendship, with McAfee being Cole's best partner on the commentary desk by far. However, because McAfee also covers College Football and has other commitments, his WWE RAW commentary gig ended in mid-August. It was revealed that he would only return in early 2025 - presumably lining up with the RAW-Netflix broadcast deal taking effect.

In an emotional Instagram post, Pat McAfee told Cole that he would miss him as he was all set to take leave for the next few months. Fans will be eagerly waiting for their reunion in 2025.

