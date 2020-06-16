[VIDEO] Mojo Rawley tested for COVID-19

It was recently reported that one of WWE's Development Talent has tested positive for COVID-19. The promotion has since paused its taping schedule to test its employees for the virus. WWE also issued an official statement regarding the same. Mojo Rawley has shared a video of him undergoing the test. The statement regarding WWE's COVID-19 positive case can be read below:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

Mojo Rawley's COVID-19 test

Mojo Rawley uploaded a video of himself undergoing the COVID-19 test. Mojo Rawley undergoing the test reassures fans that WWE has taken the case that has tested positive seriously and has administered its employees to take the test. The video can be seen below:

Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week!



I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED pic.twitter.com/sx3ib3f5yB — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 16, 2020

In the video, you can hear Mojo Rawley saying that the test is easy and people shouldn't be freaking out about it.

WWE's recent tapings

It has been reported that WWE allowed actual fans to attend the recent tapings. The fans were made to sign a waiver that stated WWE was not to be held liable if they were to contract the virus. During the taping, it has been rumored that WWE officials did not want any of the fans to wear masks.

COVID-19 has hit the sporting industry hard. Even though WWE is able to go ahead with its weekly shows and PPVs, it has been using Developmental Talent to replace the audience in its these shows. WWE hasn't had an actual audience during their shows since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year saw WrestleMania take place in an empty arena for the first time. WWE has had three PPVs without a LIVE audience but it has resorted to making cinematic matches a mainstay and that has garnered a lot of appreciation from the WWE Universe.