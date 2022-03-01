[VIDEO]: Monday Night RAW gets another new theme song

WWE loves changing the theme songs for RAW. While SmackDown usually maintains a certain song for different eras, WWE isn't shy when it comes to changing things up for the red brand.

There has been another big change to the song on RAW, as seen this week.

In the last few years, not much emphasis has been put on the theme song of the red brand. Perhaps the most iconic songs in the history of the brand is the first one by Jim Johnston and "Across The Nation" by Union Underground.

While the first one represented the early era of Monday Nights in WWE, the Union Underground song perfectly suited the Ruthless Aggression Era.

This week on RAW, there has been a new version of the theme song. "Greatness" by Vo Williams was used from late November 2021, but a remix has made its way as the new theme song of WWE's flagship show.

There hasn't been a theme song that has lasted more than a few years for a while now. Perhaps "The Night" by CFO$ and the remixed version counts, as it was used between 2012 and 2016 - the pre-brand split era.

Once the brand split occurred in 2016, both RAW and SmackDown received big makeovers, including new theme songs.

Does a change in theme song represent a change in era on RAW?

A change in theme songs doesn't necessarily represent a change in era, but the timing is interesting. It was the last episode of February and the final month on the road to WrestleMania.

As you know, the main event of WrestleMania Sunday will be a Champion vs. Champion, a Winner Take All unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

It has been reported that despite the title unification of the WWE and Universal Championship, there will be another world title introduced, as it's simply not feasible to have a single world champion when there are two lucrative network deals involved for both brands.

What do you think of the new theme song for the red brand? Let us know in the comments below.

