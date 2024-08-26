[VIDEO] Nia Jax pays tribute to real-life 58-year-old Bloodline member at WWE Live Event

"Queen" Nia Jax has been on a roll in 2024, and it only made sense that she would become Women's Champion at some point. In a big title defense and SummerSlam rematch, she paid tribute to a real-life Bloodline member at a Live Event. The name in question is Hall of Famer Rikishi.

WWE went to Rotterdam to kick off their week-long tour of Europe, which will culminate at Bash in Berlin. While it isn't official as of now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nia Jax vs. Michin being added to the Bash in Berlin card. Currently, there are only five matches on the show, something that has been criticized by WWE fans.

During her Women's Championship match against former titleholder Bayley, Nia paid tribute to the 58-year-old legend of the Anoaʻi family Rikishi by hitting a Stinkface. This time, however, The Role Model retaliated in a big way.

Of course, Nia won the SummerSlam rematch. Bayley hasn't been seen on WWE TV since she lost her title at SummerSlam. It was a dominant showing that led to Nia finally getting the big one after six long years.

Nia Jax seems to be leading a new faction on SmackDown

On SmackDown, Nia seems to be surrounded by a slew of people who are willing to do everything she wishes. Her partnership with Tiffany Stratton has been even more interesting because Stratton is the current Ms. Money in the Bank.

Lately, Jax has been surrounded by Tiffany and the duo of Pretty Deadly. It appears that based on the "Never go against your family" caption by Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly, there is a new Nia Jax-led faction.

It's a fun faction on SmackDown, and they are undeniably entertaining. Nia as the figurehead makes a lot of sense, and fans hope to see more of them on SmackDown.

