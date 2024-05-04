[VIDEO] Paul Heyman is hit with a 3-word chant from the audience in France on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman didn't have the best night on WWE SmackDown in France. The Bloodline was beaten down by Kevin Owens and Randy Orton during his promo, and Heyman was hit with an incredible three-word chant.

Paul Heyman is fully aware of the chaos within The Bloodline right now. After WrestleMania 40 saw The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed Universal Champion end, Solo Sikoa seemed to take matters into his own hands. He kicked out Jimmy Uso and replaced him with Tama Tonga.

During Paul Heyman's promo on the R-KO Show on SmackDown tonight, he was hit with loud "We want Roman" chants from the audience in France.

The return of The Tribal Chief is going to be bigger than ever, and it's going to be interesting to see what direction it takes. WWE is now laying the groundwork for what will eventually happen, as Heyman revealed in a bombshell confession to Nick Aldis that he hasn't been in touch with Roman Reigns since WrestleMania.

This meant that Roman Reigns didn't voluntarily withdraw from the WWE Draft, as The Wiseman mentioned. In reality, Heyman made that decision himself, stating that he didn't want The Tribal Chief involved in the chaos of the Bloodline.

On the Backlash Kickoff Show, the crowd also chanted "Thank you, Roman" at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Is WWE programming going to pick up only when Roman Reigns returns? Only time will tell.

