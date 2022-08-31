[Video] Riddle gets revenge against Seth Rollins for controversial divorce comment on WWE RAW after the show went off-air

WWE Superstar Riddle sought revenge against Seth Rollins for his comments on RAW by attacking The Architect after the show went off the air.

Riddle and Rollins have been feuding on the red brand for over a month now. Most of their encounters saw them engage in intense physical altercations, but things took a massive turn this week when they met for a promo war.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were being interviewed backstage, with both superstars seated at separate locations. It was a typical war of words until Riddle said that Becky Lynch was the only man in Rollins' family.

The Architect didn't appreciate his rival getting personal and responded with a controversial statement. He brought up Riddle's divorce and said the RK-Bro member wouldn't know anything about family since his wife left him and took their kids.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones

The comment led to both superstars dropping multiple F-bombs in the segment as they looked determined to tear each other apart. Riddle finally got his hands on Rollins after the show ended. A fan video from the event showed Riddle and Rollins engaging in yet another physical altercation inside the ring.

Rollins hit Riddle with a low blow, but the latter eventually managed to hit the former World Champion with an RKO to make a statement ahead of their big match at Clash at the Castle.

You can watch the full video below:

What's the history behind the ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Riddle

Rollins targeted Riddle on WWE RAW when the latter's tag team partner Randy Orton was ruled out of action due to injury. He badmouthed The Viper, and Riddle took it upon himself to fight for his "bro".

Rollins then delivered a brutal Stomp that caused Riddle to crash against the steel steps and sustain an injury. The duo were initially supposed to compete in a match at SummerSlam, but the bout was postponed as Riddle was deemed medically unfit for the match.

Their in-ring battle was rescheduled for Clash at the Castle. Both superstars have been involved in multiple altercations in the weeks leading up to the upcoming Premium Live Event. They are expected to lock horns in a brutal match after the personal shots on WWE RAW's final show before Clash at the Castle 2022.

