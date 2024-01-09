[VIDEO] Ringside timekeeper attacked during the main event of RAW between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura

The main event of RAW featured Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura going at it in a Street Fight for half an hour. While the match didn't deliver as expected, it led to one incredible moment.

The main event of RAW saw Cody Rhodes finally finish his story with Shinsuke Nakamura, which began in January. While their first match ended controversially with Nakamura getting himself DQ'd, this time, there wasn't any room for that as it was turned into a Street Fight.

During the match, Shinsuke Nakamura attempted to blind Cody Rhodes with his mist, only for the latter to duck down and the ringside timekeeper to get blinded instead.

Funnily enough, it was revealed by Brandi Rhodes on X/Twitter that the timekeeper happens to be Cody's cousin. It was a huge part of the match and undoubtedly the big difference-maker as The American Nightmare went on to defeat Nakamura for good.

The match itself was filled with many spots, and a table was included, much to the delight of the audience in attendance.

Now that his story with Nakamura is over, Cody will be setting his sights on becoming the first man to win the Royal Rumble back-to-back since 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in 1998.