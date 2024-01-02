[VIDEO] Samantha Irvin's epic reaction to The Rock's return on RAW

Samantha Irvin is one of the best parts of WWE today, and her reaction to The Rock returning on the Day 1 edition of RAW was nothing short of wholesome. WWE posted a video focusing on her response.

The Rock made his epic return to RAW on the Day 1 special, interfering during Jinder Mahal's tirade and defending the honor of the USA before he was attacked. The Great One hit a spinebuster and the People's Elbow in retaliation.

WWE posted Samantha Irvin's reaction to The Rock's return on RAW, and it's safe to say that this was the response to everybody watching:

Samantha Irvin has been considered one of the best announcers that WWE has had since Lilian Garcia or Howard Finkel. She certainly has her unique style and has been a big hit for a reason.

What was also interesting about The Rock's segment was his line at the end, asking the crowd if he should sit at the head of the table - a direct tease of a match against Roman Reigns.

It's a match that WWE has been trying to book for a while, with The Brahma Bull even admitting to Pat McAfee that Nick Khan set up a meeting, but talks fell through earlier.

