[VIDEO] Sami Zayn's wife shares moment from WWE Night of Champions that even made Roman Reigns break character

Sami Zayn competed at a WWE show in Saudi Arabia for the first time on May 27, which accounted for an unforgettable moment for his friends and family.

Zayn and Kevin Owens put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line at Night of Champions. This was the first time Owens competed at a premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2018.

Sami Zayn walked out to deafening pop as the crowd erupted after seeing the popular babyface make his way to the ring, more so because he looked magnificent in his thobe.

He also introduced himself and KO in Aarbic while the crowd went wild. Zayn's incredible entrance also made Roman Reigns break character and smile while standing in the corner of the ring.

Zayn's wife, Khadeeja, recently shared a video on Instagram in which she showed the champion's historic entrance at Night of Champions to her son. She was overwhelmed with emotions as she proudly watched her husband at the top of his game.

"WOW! Sami Zayn wearing a thobe for his entrance in Saudi Arabia is everything! We are SO PROUD of you❤️," wrote Khadeeja in her post.

You can watch the full video below:

Top WWE faction to go after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on RAW

Recent backstage reports have hinted at plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next title feud on RAW. The duo confirmed that they are ready to move on from The Bloodline with a win over Roman Reigns and the collapse of The Bloodline. However, they are now expected to be the target for another heel stable, The Judgment Day.

WWE is reportedly planning to book Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio as the next title challengers for KO and Zayn. This match could be confirmed for next month's Money in the Bank show.

