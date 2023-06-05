[VIDEO] Seth Rollins defeats 42-year-old legend in first title defense and discloses his future plans post-match

Seth Rollins' first televised title defense of the World Heavyweight Championship was booked via an open challenge answered by Damian Priest, but his first actual title defense just happened in the main event of a live event. After defeating a 42-year-old legend, he revealed his future plans.

The legend in question is the two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz. Seth Rollins and The Miz had an incredible match on RAW not too long ago, and they headlined the WWE Live Event in White Plains, NY. Despite no Roman Reigns, the show was sold out to witness Rollins beat The Miz.

After the match, Seth Rollins cut a promo revealing his plans to defend the World Heavyweight Champion in every city across the world:

"Tonight, you were the sight of the first successful defense of the new World Heavyweight Championship. I got to tell you all, I feel really good having a Heavyweight Title headline the live event. But I got news for y'all and I got news for anybody in the back. Hell, I got news for anyone in the industry - this is just the first. Because I plan on defending this title in every city across the world."

What else happened in the sold-out live event headlined by Seth Rollins?

The live event in White Plains continued WWE's trend of excellent business and heightened fan interest since last year. Apart from the main event where Rollins defeated The Miz, there were some other incredible bouts.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Viking Raiders, Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya in a rematch from Night of Champions, Austin Theory defeated Sheamus, while Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental title in a Fatal-4-Way match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle, and Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL's Bayley & Iyo Sky, and The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes.

