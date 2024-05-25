[VIDEO] Solo Sikoa taken out by 9-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air 

Solo Sikoa was seemingly set to wrestle the final dark match of the night on SmackDown in Jeddah, but things went awry as a returning star ended up taking him out.

The Bloodline failed to crown a King as Tama Tonga was knocked out of the King of the Ring tournament by Randy Orton. Right as Solo Sikoa began beating down Orton, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens returned to save the day, giving Orton a chance against Gunther in the finals.

But a Saudi Street Fight was seemingly scheduled, and the match never ended up taking place as nine-time champion Kevin Owens took Solo Sikoa out to stand tall with Randy Orton after SmackDown went off the air.

Check out the clip below:

Kevin Owens hasn't been around since Backlash 2024 in Lyon, France. On that occasion, he and Orton took The Bloodline to their limit, but Tanga Loa ended up costing them the match.

According to Paul Heyman, Tanga Loa didn't clear customs and could not make it to Saudi Arabia due to a "dangerous" past, hinting at a storyline criminal record.

Expand Tweet

Either way, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline will not be wrestling in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. There seems to be a big power struggle with Paul Heyman reluctant to hand Solo the keys to the kingdom.

