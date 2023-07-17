[VIDEO] Subtle Rhea Ripley interaction with 26-year-old star caught on camera, her one-word reaction

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a one-word reaction on Twitter to her subtle interaction with 26-year-old star Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Dominik have been one of the best duos in WWE. Their romantic on-screen storyline is loved by fans, even though many of them give a hard time to Dominik whenever he tries to speak.

A fan posted a video on Twitter in which Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley can be seen head-bumping each other in a cute way. The fan reacted to their video and wrote;

"THEIR LITTLE HEAD BUMP ILL CRY RN."

The Eradicator was happy after watching the video. She quoted the post and wrote "Happiness!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Shawn Michaels said he was thrilled to have Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on WWE NXT

Last week's NXT episode showcased all of the Judgment Day members and the main event saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, while Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside in support of their teammates. It was also announced that Dominik will take on Wes Lee for the North American Championship on NXT next week.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels said that he was thrilled to have Rhea Ripley and Dominik and hinted at a possibility of Judgment Day being on the development brand more in the near future.

"Obviously we're thrilled to have Rhea and obviously Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they'll be here in the near future. It certainly looks like Dom is gonna, at the very least, be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We'll see what kind of ramifications that has on Great American Bash on July 30."

WWE is looking to attract more crowds to its development brand. That is the reason why big superstars like Seth Rollins and Judgment Day members are being featured on the show.

