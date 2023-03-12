[VIDEO] Suprise attack on Jey Uso compromises The Bloodline on Road to WrestleMania Live Event

WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Sami Zayn crossed paths once again on the latest Road to WrestleMania show in Youngstown, where the latter got his revenge.

Jey returned on RAW last week during the match between Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. He led everyone to believe he had picked the former Honorary Uce over The Bloodline before hitting the latter with a Superkick.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa faced Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio in an entertaining six-man tag team match at the live show. The Bloodline lost the match owing to interference from Sami Zayn.

Following the match, the babyfaces encouraged Sami Zayn to attack Jey Uso. He hit the latter with a Helluva Kick and took the first step in avenging his betrayal.

Below is the video of Sami Zayn attacking Jey Uso at the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, courtesy of Matt Kempke:

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey explained that it was his only option. He also quoted Roman Reigns and labeled Sami Zayn "selfish" for not falling in line. Later in the segment, The Usos attempted to intimidate Cody Rhodes during the promo.

But The American Nightmare made a surprise appearance and kept The Usos distracted long enough for Zayn to attack them from behind. The four superstars were involved in an intense brawl in the show's closing moments, forcing WWE officials to step in and separate them. Jimmy wished to celebrate his reunion with Jey Uso and send a message, but Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn had the last laugh.

Interestingly, the Right Hand Man has not yet crossed paths with Reigns since refusing to follow The Tribal Chief's orders at Elimination Chamber.

Jey Uso reaches a huge milestone in WWE alongside Jimmy Uso

The Usos are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in July 2021 after defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik for the gold. They are already the longest-reigning tag team champions in the blue brand's history.

But recently, The Usos conquered a new milestone after their SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign crossed 600 days.

The Usos became Undisputed Tag Team Champions nearly ten months ago when they defeated RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship on the May 20 episode of SmackDown last year.

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether Sami Zayn will find a tag team partner to challenge The Usos for a tag team championship shot. With Kevin Owens unwilling to mend fences, Zayn has an uphill task of avenging his treatment at the hands of Jey Uso and co.

