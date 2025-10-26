[VIDEO] The Broken Hardys finally arrive in WWE 25+ years after the Hardy Boyz' debut

WWE legends The Hardy Boyz finally brought back their popular Broken Hardys gimmick. NXT Halloween Havoc was the first time fans got to see this avatar of Jeff and Matt in the Stamford-based promotion.At Halloween Havoc, The Hardy Boyz locked horns with DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championship. During the match, they brought back the Broken Hardys gimmick, which was made famous by the legends in TNA Wrestling and in AEW as well. For years, fans wanted to see this avatar of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy in WWE. The audience got to see 'Woken Matt' during his partnership with the late great Bray Wyatt in 2018, but Jeff Hardy didn't return to the company during this time.On this week's NXT, The Hardy Boyz showcased their Broken Hardys gimmick via a vignette, in which they challenged DarkState to a Broken Rules Match at Halloween Havoc. During the event, fans finally got to see this avatar of Jeff, as Brother Nero, and Matt, as Broken Matt, in the company. This was the first time Broken Hardys had arrived in WWE since making their debut in the company more than two decades ago.Check out a video of their entrance below:The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in the world of professional wrestling. The duo has won everything in their career, and it seems like they don't want to stop anytime soon.Although Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy dropped the NXT Tag Team Championship to DarkState at Halloween Havoc, they are still triple champions. The legends currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championship, the 4th Rope Tag Team Championship, and the HOG (House of Glory) Tag Team Championship.It will be interesting to see if The Hardy Boyz will continue to make appearances and wrestle in WWE in the future.