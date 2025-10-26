[VIDEO] The Hardy Boyz roll back the years despite debuting new WWE gimmick

The Hardy Boyz have left the world stunned with their matches in WWE lately. The TNA and NXT Tag Team Champions have been at the top of their careers at this point, when fans expect them to hang up the boots. The duo debuted a new WWE gimmick as Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero defended their titles against Darskate at NXT Halloween Havoc.The legendary Hardys delivered some of the most brutal shots to take down the challengers, but a specific moment ended up stealing all the spotlight. The champions pulled a move from their past, despite their new gimmick on NXT.The two veterans delivered dives on Darkstate from the top of the ladder through the table, taking the challengers down and making headlines all around the world. You can watch the Hardys take Darkstate down with a double table break below.WWE legends made a major confession recentlyThe Hardy Boyz have made a name for themselves with the massive risks they have taken throughout their careers. The legends have proved why they are one of the greatest tag teams of all-time, but nobody expected the stars to take those risks at this stage as well. During a recent interaction with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Matt Hardy addressed taking risks at this age when fans expect them to retire. &quot;The biggest difference between then and now is Father Time. The amount of abuse we’ve put our bodies through,&quot; Matt Hardy said.Further, Jeff Hardy confessed that he didn't think the legends would be alive until 2025, considering the risks they took. “Tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d be alive in 2025. It was madness back in the early 2000s. It was madness back in the early 2000s,” Jeff Hardy said.Fans will have to wait and see what the Hardys have in store next.