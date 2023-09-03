Video of The Judgment Day with all their titles backstage goes viral after WWE Payback

The Judgment Day impressed fans worldwide with their remarkable performances at WWE Payback 2023. A backstage video of the faction has gone viral on social media.

Payback showcased some of the best pro wrestling matches of the year. The Judgment Day had a solid showing at the event, as multiple faction members reigned supreme in their bouts.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Later in the show, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Although NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio did not compete at Payback, he played a vital role in his stablemates' matches.

After the show, WWE posted a backstage video on their Instagram handle in which all The Judgment Day members can be seen flaunting their titles.

"Drippin’ in gold," WWE wrote in the post's caption.

You can check out the Instagram video below:

Each member of the faction now holds a title. Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik is the North American Champion, and Balor & Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez sent a warning to Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after WWE Payback

During Ripley's title defense, Dirty Dom interfered, distracting Raquel Rodriguez. While Big Mami Cool took out the North American Champion, the distraction provided an opening for The Eradicator to hit the Riptide and secure the victory.

Following Payback, the company posted a digital exclusive interview in which Raquel Rodriguez vowed to avenge her loss. She also sent a message to The Judgment Day.

"It is, but all I have to say [is] that it's not over, and this is for Liv [Morgan], this is for me, and it's not over. Tonight was just a little taste, Dom will get his, even if I have to give it to him. And Rhea? She's going to get hers too."

Rhea Ripley's faction is seemingly the most dominant group in WWE following Payback. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day.

