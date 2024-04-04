[VIDEO] The Rock breaks character and gets emotional on Jimmy Fallon ahead of WrestleMania 40

The Rock has been on a whole new level with his "Final Boss" heel character heading into WrestleMania 40. On an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he broke character and got a bit emotional.

Jimmy Fallon would show The Rock a photo of his WrestleMania debut in 1997 - the same one where 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Bret Hart had their iconic No Disqualification Submission match. In that event, The Great One would defeat The Sultan (Rikishi) to retain his Intercontinental Championship and then face a beatdown from The Sultan, Bob Backlund, and The Iron Sheik before his father Rocky Johnson came out to save him.

The Rock was visibly emotional and proudly spoke of his late great father, who told him that it was the most special moment of his career.

"That's my dad. That was amazing. That was very special. My dad who passed away unexpectedly in 2020. He always said that was the most special moment in his entire career. It was really awesome," said The Rock. (6:51-7:02)

He also pointed out that he was wrestling the father of The Usos - Rikishi:

"By the way, the guy who we were wrestling, The Sultan, is our family too, it's the dad of The Usos - Rikishi." (7:08-7:19)

You can watch the full video below:

The Rock reflected on the recent record-setting gate for RAW

Triple H revealed ahead of the RAW before WrestleMania 40 that they had broken the largest domestic gate for the red brand in its 31-year history.

The Brahma Bull said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the nature of WWE normally makes sure that they don't have much time to think about such things, but admitted that he took the moment to reflect on how cool it was to set the record gate for RAW:

"Now that I'm back and in the grind of it all as he [Roman Reigns] has been for years carrying the company, things like that [record-breaking RAW gate], you try to stay as present as possible. It moves, and the very next night you're at someplace else in a different city. But we had to take the moment last Monday to recognize how cool it is that we're in this position. We both came from wrestling in used car dealerships to making $40 a match to making a little bit more than that. This guy is the Champion and times are good." (3:55-4:34)

Expand Tweet

It appears as though breaking records are commonplace in the post-Vince McMahon era. It certainly is a special time that we're in and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Please credit Tonight Show and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Will The Rock and Roman Reigns be victorious at WrestleMania Saturday? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion