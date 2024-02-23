[VIDEO] Triple H has to physically separate top SmackDown stars to stop brawl at Elimination Chamber Press Conference

Triple H was forced to separate two top superstars from SmackDown due to a brawl that was about to take place. It was a tense moment, but the two stars had to be kept away to cool down.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were hijacked by Logan Paul, who took the liberty to insult Perth, Australia, and everything about it. He stated that he was only there because he had to be and not because he wanted to be.

Not only this, but he managed to get Kevin Owens riled up enough that he offered a Prime, only for KO to smack it out of his hand. The tense moment led to the two nearly brawling before Triple H and others stepped in to separate them.

This is the second time this month Triple H has had to step in to stop a brawl, with the WrestleMania XL Press Conference leading to him and others having to separate Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

The Elimination Chamber Press Conference itself got a little buzz, with few being aware that it was even happening until the last moment.

It's going to be interesting to see who secures their ticket on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

