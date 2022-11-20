[VIDEO] Unseen footage of former WWE Champion seemingly taking hilarious shot at Roman Reigns

A WWE fan on Twitter has uploaded an unseen clip of Drew McIntyre seemingly roasting Roman Reigns during a recent SmackDown episode.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to lead The Bloodline into the first-ever main event WarGames match on the main roster. The Champion will lead The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn into the cage on November 25 to take on the team led by Sheamus, featuring Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Now, a WWE fan account has taken to social media to share unseen footage from the brawl between the teams on Friday Night SmackDown. Twitter user @speareigns took to the platform to share a clip of Drew McIntyre beating down Solo Sikoa in the corner of the ring.

Butch and Ridge Holland fought The Usos on the outside as The Tribal Chief's music hit. As the music played, the champ remained backstage, prompting McIntyre to ask if Reigns was 'out yet.'

"Is he out yet?" McIntyre asked.

‏دكس @speareigns drew asking solo "is he out yet?" is taking me out i'm drew asking solo "is he out yet?" is taking me out i'm 😭😭 https://t.co/40RHpAGHPW

This could either be a subtle dig taken at Reigns by McIntyre or a genuine question asked to Sikoa for timing purposes.

What was the Twitter reaction to the Roman Reigns roast?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to address McIntyre calling out Reigns.

One fan wondered how people spotted such moments.

Another fan noted that Reigns taking a while was bad news for Sikoa.

James Walkom @JPWalkman83

Solo: Not yet.

Drew: Bad luck for you. @speareigns Drew: Is he out yet?Solo: Not yet.Drew: Bad luck for you. @speareigns Drew: Is he out yet?Solo: Not yet.Drew: Bad luck for you.

Another fan shared a GIF of Kevin Owens delivering the Stunner.

One fan noted that McIntyre only found out about the entrance via Solo.

Another WWE Universe member said he noticed the moment too.

TheeJudgementDay @thee_JD2022 @speareigns I noticed it too. It was funny af @speareigns I noticed it too. It was funny af

Another fan noted that it wasn't 'their fault' that Roman's entrance took so long.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre last met in the ring in September at WWE Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

What did you think of Drew McIntyre's comments? Will Roman Reigns lead The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series: WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

