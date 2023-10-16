[VIDEO] Unseen footage of John Cena backstage at WWE NXT surfaces online; Ilja Dragunov responds

WWE recently took to Twitter to post unseen footage of John Cena having a conversation backstage with Ilja Dragunov during last week's episode of NXT.

Last week's episode of the developmental brand was stacked with many top main roster stars and WWE legends. The likes of Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and The Undertaker all made appearances in various roles and segments. Cena and Paul Heyman were also present ringside for the match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Ilja Dragunov also had a match against Dirty Dom with the NXT Championship on the line, which he comfortably defended.

However, the Stamford-based promotion recently posted a backstage video featuring the 16-time World Champion and the current NXT Champion having a conversation.

It seemed like Cena was giving some advice to Dragunov as we see the latter agreeing with the legend, saying, "I will, sir." He also appreciated The Cenation Leader and thanked him at the end of the video.

Ilja Dragunov recently took to Twitter to quote the post. The NXT star only reacted with an emoji, indicating that he was thankful for that conversation.

You can check out the tweet below:

John Cena acknowledged Roman Reigns during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown was kicked off by John Cena. However, Roman Reigns finally made his much-awaited return to WWE television and interrupted the 16-time World Champion.

The Tribal Chief seemingly blamed Cena for convincing everyone to call him The GOAT, followed by him threatening The Cenation Leader to leave. However, John Cena said he wasn't there to challenge Reigns for a match, instead, he wanted to acknowledge The Bloodline leader for holding the title for over 1,100 days.

The Cenation Leader then called LA Knight out as he felt the latter had earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now, fans cannot wait to see a match between Roman Reigns and Knight for the title. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Megastar's future.

