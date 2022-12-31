(VIDEO) What John Cena said to the camera on his return to SmackDown 

John Cena's appearances have become far and few in between, which is precisely what makes them so special on the rare occasions that they happen. Cena returned for his first wrestling match of 2022 and while he usually speaks to cameraman Stu, he addressed the excited audience watching from around the world.

Kevin Owens chose Cena to be his tag team partner for the final WWE match of the year. It didn't get any bigger than John Cena & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn as the final WWE match of the year.

So what was it that Cena said? Here is what the former franchise player of WWE said in a message of gratitude to the fans:

"It's been too long. Look at this! I usually talk to you, Stu! Tonight I'm talking to you. Thank you so much for allowing me to do this for 20 years. I love it, it means the world to me!"

You can watch the video of his explosive debut below:

As expected, the fans went berserk upon the return of the 16-time World Champion - a man who many consider the greatest of all time. His help proved to be vital as Cena & Owens defeated Reigns & Zayn in the main event.

What were your thoughts on John Cena's big return? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes